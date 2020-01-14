Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 1,298 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,618,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,135,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,638,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,185,000 after purchasing an additional 319,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,873,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,701,000 after purchasing an additional 162,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,397,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,089,000 after purchasing an additional 54,302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.26. 4,584,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,848. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.49. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

