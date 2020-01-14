Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 94 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.45.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.24. 6,050,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,610,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $300.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $8,232,680. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

