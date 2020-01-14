Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €56.00 ($65.12) price target from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KGX. Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €58.88 ($68.46).

Shares of Kion Group stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) on Tuesday, hitting €60.96 ($70.88). 101,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($95.14). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €53.54.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

