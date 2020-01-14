Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,450,000 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the December 15th total of 13,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,559,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422,966 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 577.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 99,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

KGC stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $4.35. 7,979,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,121,763. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $877.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.75 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.15%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC set a $6.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

