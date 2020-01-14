Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 1.9% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 78,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Fayez Sarofim acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,373,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,399,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $6,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 242,479,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,852,014,714.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

KMI stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $21.46. 12,631,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,975,271. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

