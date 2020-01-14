Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Raised by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter worth $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter worth $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter worth $41,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.65. 533,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $107.44 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.58. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

