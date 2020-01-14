Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark comprises about 0.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sabal Trust CO raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 236,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 64,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.99. 2,063,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,737. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $107.44 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.58.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.