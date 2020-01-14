Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Update

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the December 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,333,000. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,183,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 156,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KRP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. 414,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,656. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $370.44 million, a PE ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.80). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

