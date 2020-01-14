Kevin C. Tang Buys 1,000,000 Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $4,990,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LJPC stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 203,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,283. The company has a market capitalization of $162.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 683.88%. Research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

LJPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LJPC. FMR LLC raised its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

