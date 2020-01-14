Kempner Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,512 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,512 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for about 2.8% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in McKesson by 26.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in McKesson by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in McKesson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in McKesson by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $191,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

MCK stock traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.81. The company had a trading volume of 115,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $154.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60. The company had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

