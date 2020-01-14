Kempner Capital Management Inc. Has $5.42 Million Holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Roche Holdings AG Basel makes up about 3.5% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 766,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 86,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 45,512 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,622,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,922,000 after buying an additional 122,866 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 305,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roche Holdings AG Basel alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

RHHBY traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $41.17. 518,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,391. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.