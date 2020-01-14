KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Shares Gap Down to $0.75

KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.76, but opened at $0.75. KemPharm shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 4,111,207 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMPH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.76.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.26.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that KemPharm Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPH. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of KemPharm by 738.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 85,810 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of KemPharm by 801.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 158,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 140,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KemPharm by 21.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KemPharm by 134.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 767,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Company Profile (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

