Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KELYA. BidaskClub lowered Kelly Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Noble Financial set a $32.00 price objective on Kelly Services and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $22.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.76. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $28.91.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $443,523.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,066.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 59,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $1,296,811.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,873.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,184 shares of company stock worth $1,954,843 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,245,000 after purchasing an additional 162,155 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 47.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 104,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 420.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 226,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 7.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 248,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.