Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KELYA. BidaskClub lowered Kelly Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Noble Financial set a $32.00 price objective on Kelly Services and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $22.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.76. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $28.91.
In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $443,523.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,066.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 59,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $1,296,811.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,873.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,184 shares of company stock worth $1,954,843 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,245,000 after purchasing an additional 162,155 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 47.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 104,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 420.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 226,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 7.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 248,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.
Kelly Services Company Profile
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.
