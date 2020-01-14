Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Surevest Inc.

Surevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Kellogg accounts for about 1.0% of Surevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 733.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,321,000 after buying an additional 1,125,723 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $54,543,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,212,000 after buying an additional 725,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kellogg by 31.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,978,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,970,000 after buying an additional 472,686 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $26,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $136,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,427.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $6,256,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $41,158,106 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE K opened at $69.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on K. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

