Karbo (KRB) Price Tops $0.0480 on Exchanges

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Karbo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Kuna, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Karbo has a total market cap of $392,110.00 and $511.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Karbo has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00708379 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001394 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo Profile

KRB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,165,067 coins. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BTC Trade UA, Cryptopia, Livecoin, TradeOgre and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

