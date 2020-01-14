Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the December 15th total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.77. The company had a trading volume of 43,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,778. The company has a market cap of $255.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.30. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.94 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 24.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

KMDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kamada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Kamada during the third quarter valued at about $4,916,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in Kamada during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kamada during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kamada by 457.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48,556 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Kamada by 69.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 33,703 shares during the period. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.