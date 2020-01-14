JZ Capital Partners (LON:JZCP) Trading Down 57.7%

JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) traded down 57.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 280.56 ($3.69) and last traded at GBX 308 ($4.05), 2,594 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 6,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 728.75 ($9.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 25.49 and a quick ratio of 24.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 299.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 409.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.62 million and a PE ratio of -11.28.

JZ Capital Partners Company Profile (LON:JZCP)

JZ Capital Partners Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide an overall total return consisting of dividend yield plus stock appreciation. The Company invests in the United States and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the United States.

