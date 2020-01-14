JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,901,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,295,837. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at $47,175,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

