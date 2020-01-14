Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 668,847 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6,219.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 668,847 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 167,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 42,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,132,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $236,100,000 after purchasing an additional 319,822 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $4,247,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 39,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.00. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.