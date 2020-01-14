Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $10.36 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4,661.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545,501 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $52.11 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $222.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.61.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

