Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7,172.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 895,023 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 4,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $292.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

