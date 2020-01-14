Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 832,636 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 21,333.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832,636 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Raytheon by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,432,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $596,867,000 after purchasing an additional 178,321 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 11,865.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,544 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 16.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,509,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,548,000 after acquiring an additional 212,361 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.69.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN opened at $226.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $157.57 and a 52 week high of $232.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is 35.53%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

