Jobchain Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One Jobchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $22,882.00 and $5,119.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.21 or 0.02312402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00184506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00122020 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,502,511,408 tokens. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com

Jobchain Token Trading

Jobchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

