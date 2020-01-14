JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JD. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 860 ($11.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.52) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 961.45 ($12.65).

LON JD opened at GBX 845.20 ($11.12) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 806.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 709.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.89. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of GBX 358.80 ($4.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 850.01 ($11.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

