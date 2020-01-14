JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target Raised to GBX 950 at Berenberg Bank

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 967.82 ($12.73).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD stock opened at GBX 852.38 ($11.21) on Monday. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 358.80 ($4.72) and a one year high of GBX 850.01 ($11.18). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 806.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 709.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion and a PE ratio of 32.17.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.