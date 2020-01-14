Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Japan Tobacco Inc (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $21.87, approximately 4,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 5,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11.

About Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF)

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed food in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food business. It offers tobacco products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

