Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Given $100.70 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.18 (Strong Buy) from the eleven analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a strong buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering’s rating score has improved by 13.2% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $100.70 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jacobs Engineering an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE J traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $92.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering has a 1 year low of $59.31 and a 1 year high of $98.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

