Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEC. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,158,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on JEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $338,081.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEC stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.14. The company had a trading volume of 608,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day moving average of $89.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12-month low of $55.17 and a 12-month high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.