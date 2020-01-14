J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Issues Q4 2019 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) updated its fourth quarter 2019

IntraDay earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.12–0.1 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.357-165.775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.35 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on JILL. ValuEngine raised shares of J.Jill from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of J.Jill from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.Jill from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.89.

Get J.Jill alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JILL opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market cap of $61.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 3.11.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.43 million. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.Jill will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.