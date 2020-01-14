iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $153.56

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $153.56 and last traded at $153.54, with a volume of 4898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.33.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.46.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.6597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.
About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)
iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.
