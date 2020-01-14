iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $153.56

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $153.56 and last traded at $153.54, with a volume of 4898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.6597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IYG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

