iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.27. 4,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,575. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $137.67 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0017 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $4.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.