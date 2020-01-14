iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 127.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 710,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,134 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.32. 893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,500. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.63 and a one year high of $240.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7546 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

