iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,063.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $199.19. 295,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,450. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.09. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $154.26 and a twelve month high of $200.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.1915 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

