iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 119.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,158,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,340,657. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $18.35.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.