iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Position Boosted by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

IGSB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,713. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

