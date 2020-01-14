iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.98

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.98 and last traded at $58.79, with a volume of 9523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average of $55.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5314 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 519,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,334 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 122,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWX)

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

