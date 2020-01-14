iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,222,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 141.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.82. 207,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,525. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $118.37 and a 12-month high of $156.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2637 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

