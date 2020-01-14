iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 233.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 579,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.67. 39,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,481. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7976 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.