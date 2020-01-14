iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $167.58

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $167.58 and last traded at $166.30, with a volume of 1481374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.96.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.12 and a 200-day moving average of $156.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5973 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWM)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

