iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $167.58

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $167.58 and last traded at $166.30, with a volume of 1481374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.96.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.12 and a 200-day moving average of $156.09.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5973 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWM)
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
