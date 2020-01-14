iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Lowered by Ullmann Financial Group Inc.

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 4.4% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 50,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $137.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,433. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $137.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.1535 dividend. This represents a $4.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

