iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.16. 3,956,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008,808. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.88. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $123.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.0578 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

