iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,023,000 after buying an additional 112,919 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGU opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.90. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a twelve month low of $56.44 and a twelve month high of $72.90.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.