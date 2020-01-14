iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Increased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 29,277 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

