iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,791,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,940,000 after buying an additional 113,527 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $62.15. 13,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,375. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.54 and a 1-year high of $62.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.2574 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

