iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,186,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 36,890 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,368,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,478,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IDV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.77. 715,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.33. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3834 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from iShares International Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

