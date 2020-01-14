iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stake Raised by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

