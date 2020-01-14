iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,109,000 after buying an additional 1,329,336 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,762,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,284,000 after buying an additional 488,372 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,463,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,850,000 after buying an additional 298,797 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $18,580,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 685.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 271,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after purchasing an additional 237,226 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,500. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $72.82 and a 52-week high of $84.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average is $79.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4115 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.