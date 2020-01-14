iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,492,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,853 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of United Services Automobile Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $123,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. United Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 35,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 690.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 114.1% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,500. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $72.82 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average of $79.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

