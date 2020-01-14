iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $207.05

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $207.05 and last traded at $207.05, with a volume of 26805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.80 and its 200-day moving average is $195.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.9101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

