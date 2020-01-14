iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is 55I LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

55I LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.5% of 55I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,114 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 114.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,096,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,478 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,914 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $328.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,298,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,778. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $259.37 and a 12 month high of $330.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $2.0391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

